Filmmaker talks Peter Dinklage seeing Channing Tatum go 'full monty'

Photo: Peter Dinklages reaction to seeing Channing Tatum going 'full monty'

Director Derek Cianfrance admitted he spent much of his time on set of Roofman amused.

Speaking to PEOPLE at a special screening of the film at The Crosby Street Hotel in New York City, the 51-year-old filmmaker recalled the hilarious first meeting between stars Peter Dinklage and Channing Tatum.

“There’s this big scene in the movie where he catches Channing Tatum showering in the middle of the night,” Cianfrance explained.

“You can write that scene, but then you have to shoot it. And it’s… Channing had to show up.”

For those unversed, in the upcoming crime drama, Dinklage, plays store manager Mitch, opposite Tatum, as ex-Army Ranger Jeffrey Manchester, a fugitive hiding in the walls of a Toys “R” Us who falls in love with a divorced mom (played by Kirsten Dunst).

Cianfrance revealed that Tatum was completely nude for the moment. “There was nothing to hide behind,” he said with a laugh.

“It was pretty fun having Peter and Channing interact that way,” he joked.

The director also noted that it was no accident this was their first introduction.

“I tried to keep my actors apart because I wanted them to be surprised. So Channing and Peter never saw each other," he recalled and concluded by saying, "the first time Peter ever saw Channing was full monty.”