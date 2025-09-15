Netflix scene of Meghan mocking royal curtsy angered Prince Harry

Meghan’s curtsy reenactment in Netflix doc left Prince Harry angry

A body language expert has made shocking claims about Prince Harry’s reaction to Meghan Markle’s comments on royal curtsy.

According to body language expert Jesús Enrique Rosas, the Duke of Sussex was reportedly left angry after Meghan joked about her first curtsy to Queen Elizabeth II in their Netflix series Harry & Meghan.

During one episode, the Duchess of Sussex acted out the curtsy in an exaggerated way, laughing as she recalled being surprised she had to bow to the Queen.

Harry, sitting beside her, appeared uncomfortable, noted the expert, claiming that Harry’s serious expression, jaw clenching, and red face suggested he was upset rather than embarrassed.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the expert said, "The first part of Harry's reaction tells me that he knew what was coming. He is serious even if Meghan is speaking quickly, joyfully but there's no connection, no empathy in him.”

“He is serious and maybe even angry, notice what happens with his throat, he is swallowing at that moment,” Rosas added.

He continued, "He is looking at Meghan and he displays contempt. A split second after that, he looks away and presses his jaw.

"You can see the patches of red on his face are much redder – the cheeks, the bridge of the nose, the temples – it could be that he feels ashamed or angry.

"I'm going to tell you why this is covert anger and not [Harry being] ashamed. If he was ashamed, he would have smiled a bit more, or [had] a nervous laughter.

"But he knew what was coming and he couldn't stand it - that he had that face at the beginning and had that subtle swallow right before Meghan did the curtsy."