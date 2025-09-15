 
Geo News

Steven Spielberg recalls 'worst nightmare' of his career

Steven Spielberg opens up about his shooting experience in one of the hit movies of cinema

September 15, 2025

Steven Spielberg gets honest about 'Jaws' shooting experience

At the 50th anniversary of Jaws, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in L.A. is celebrating with an exhibit, which the film's director Steven Spielberg also visited.

There, at the event, different props from the set at the time were present, including the filmmaker's notes on the scripts, a replica of a mechanical shark, and a shattered cage.

Revisiting them, Steven, in an interview with NPR, says, "This is total therapy," adding, "This was a very hard experience. When we seriously did not know how many weeks or months we were going to be in Martha's Vineyard shooting."

It is worth noting that initially the movie was expected to shoot in 55 days; however, it took 159 days.

Recalling the gruelling shooting experience, Steven shares, "I would have the crew come up to me and say, 'Look, I have a wife, and I'm supporting my mom, and I've got kids in school.'"

"When are we going to get to go home?' And it was the toughest thing on me, having to answer that question honestly by saying, 'I don't know. I can't tell you.'"

Nevertheless, Jaws is considered one of the most iconic movies in Steven's career, as the movie went on to become a cult classic.

