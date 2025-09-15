Colman Domingo explains his reaction to losing Emmy to Jeff Hiller





Colman Domingo clarifies reaction to Jeff Hiller's Emmy win over him

Colman Domingo has clarified his reaction to losing the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Emmy award to Jeff Hiller on September 14.

In a video shared on X, nominees Domingo, Michael Urie, and Bowen Yang were seen cheering loudly and clapping as soon as Jeff’s name was announced.

Domingo was nominated for his role in The Four Seasons, Harrison Ford and Michael Urie for their roles in Shrinking, alongside The Studio’s Ike Barinholtz and The Bear star Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Bowen Yang was nominated for Saturday Night Live.

Taking to the comments of the video, the Rustin star wrote, "Actually, we all are reacting lovingly to our colleague who we know deserves so many flowers. He is a gem. Bravo Jeff!"

Jeff’s win came for his role as Joel in HBO’s hit comedy Somebody Somewhere.

Accepting the award, the comedian said, "I feel like I’m gonna cry because the past 25 years I’ve been like, ‘World, I wanna be an actor,’ and the world’s like, ‘Maybe computers,'" per The Hollywood Reporter.

Jeff was one of many stars who won their first Emmys this year. The Pitt’s Noah Wyle and Katherine LaNasa won their first Emmys in the lead actor and supporting actress categories. Adolescence actor Owen Cooper made history as the youngest male actor to win an Emmy.