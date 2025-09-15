 
Geo News

Colman Domingo clarifies reaction to Jeff Hiller's Emmy win over him

Colman Domingo and Jeff Hiller were nominated in the same Emmy category

By
Web Desk
|

September 15, 2025

Colman Domingo explains his reaction to losing Emmy to Jeff Hiller
Colman Domingo explains his reaction to losing Emmy to Jeff Hiller


Colman Domingo clarifies reaction to Jeff Hiller's Emmy win over him

Colman Domingo has clarified his reaction to losing the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Emmy award to Jeff Hiller on September 14.

In a video shared on X, nominees Domingo, Michael Urie, and Bowen Yang were seen cheering loudly and clapping as soon as Jeff’s name was announced.

Domingo was nominated for his role in The Four Seasons, Harrison Ford and Michael Urie for their roles in Shrinking, alongside The Studio’s Ike Barinholtz and The Bear star Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Bowen Yang was nominated for Saturday Night Live.

Taking to the comments of the video, the Rustin star wrote, "Actually, we all are reacting lovingly to our colleague who we know deserves so many flowers. He is a gem. Bravo Jeff!"

Jeff’s win came for his role as Joel in HBO’s hit comedy Somebody Somewhere.

Accepting the award, the comedian said, "I feel like I’m gonna cry because the past 25 years I’ve been like, ‘World, I wanna be an actor,’ and the world’s like, ‘Maybe computers,'" per The Hollywood Reporter.

Jeff was one of many stars who won their first Emmys this year. The Pitt’s Noah Wyle and Katherine LaNasa won their first Emmys in the lead actor and supporting actress categories. Adolescence actor Owen Cooper made history as the youngest male actor to win an Emmy. 

Sterling K. Brown makes Emmys 2025 entrance on knee scooter after injury
Sterling K. Brown makes Emmys 2025 entrance on knee scooter after injury
Celebrations erupt at 2025 Emmys over 'The Pitt', 'Adolescence', 'The Studio'
Celebrations erupt at 2025 Emmys over 'The Pitt', 'Adolescence', 'The Studio'
Leslie Bibb admits Armani gown was difficult to breath in at 2025 Emmys
Leslie Bibb admits Armani gown was difficult to breath in at 2025 Emmys
Stephen Colbert gets standing ovation for Emmys 2025 win after show shutdown
Stephen Colbert gets standing ovation for Emmys 2025 win after show shutdown
A Complete Winner List of 2025 Emmy Awards
A Complete Winner List of 2025 Emmy Awards
Kris Jenner dubbed 'queen of reinvention' following bold beauty move
Kris Jenner dubbed 'queen of reinvention' following bold beauty move
'Brady Kid's star Maureen McCormick spills key to lasting marriage
'Brady Kid's star Maureen McCormick spills key to lasting marriage
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco bring romance to Emmys red carpet before wedding
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco bring romance to Emmys red carpet before wedding