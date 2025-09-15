 
Meghan, Harry's major critic reacts to his remarks regarding 'Spare'

Prince Harry said about Spare "I don´t believe that I aired my dirty laundry in public"

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
September 15, 2025

Angela Levin, a royal expert and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s major critic, has reacted after the duke defended his tell-all autobiography "Spare."

In an interview with the Guardian, Prince Harry insisted he had no regrets after its publication more than two years ago sowed discord within the British royal family.

As per the AFP, Harry told the Guardian newspaper in an interview released on Sunday: "I don´t believe that I aired my dirty laundry in public.

"It was a difficult message, but I did it in the best way possible. My conscience is clear."

Harry had quit royal duties in 2020, moving to California with his wife Meghan.

Harry, who despite having stepped back from royal affairs still holds the title of Duke of Sussex, insisted "Spare" was "not about revenge".

"It is about accountability," he said.

"I know that (speaking out) annoys some people and it goes against the narrative," Harry told the paper.

"The book? It was a series of corrections to stories already out there. One point of view had been put out and it needed to be corrected."

Reacting to the Duke’s remarks, Angela tweeted, “Prince Harry is 41 today. His behaviour is childish. He doesn't "believe that I aired my dirty laundry in public".

“Was it just his family's then?”

