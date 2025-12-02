Andrew's secret Royal Lodge deal exposed in bombshell document release

Andrew's Royal Lodge agreement has been made public for the first time

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Royal Lodge agreement has been made public for the first time amid his and Sarah Ferguson's preparation to leave the Windsor property.

Andrew submitted the minimum required 12 months' notice to vacate the property on October 30.

The 25-page document on the Parliament's Public Accounts Committee goes into depth on the details of Andrew's lease. The file, dated August 8, 2003, includes who the agreement is with, how long it lasts, and to whom the lease would have been passed.

The document was signed "between The Queen's Most Excellent Majesty (1), The Crown Estate Commission's (2) [and] HRH the Duke of York (Andrew's former title before he was officially stripped of it in October)".

The 75-year agreement began on June 16, 2003 and was due to expire on June 15, 2078, until King Charles's interjection.

If the lease had been passed over, an "acceptable assignee" would have been passed onto: "the widow of HRH the Duke of York, or Princess Beatrice, or Princess Eugenie, or the trustees of a trust which has no beneficiaries other than Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie or either of them."

The lease notes details about the "tenant's right to surrender", stating: "If at any time during the term the tenant shall wish to surrender this lease, the tenant shall serve the tenant's notice upon the landlord."

The lengthy document comes as Ferguson is on the hunt for a new house while Andrew is preparing to depart Royal Lodge without receiving any financial settlement.

The Crown Estate informed MPs that necessary repairs to the 30-room property will almost certainly cancel out any money owed to the former tenant.

Without the need for end-of-tenancy work, Andrew would have been due £488,342.21 upon vacating the residence on October 30, 2026.

However, the estate body's preliminary view indicates that the cost of rectifying dilapidations will effectively cancel out this potential payout when he surrenders the lease early.

"Our initial assessment is that while the extent of end of tenancy dilapidations and repairs required are not out of keeping with a tenancy of this duration, they will mean in all likelihood that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor will not be owed any compensation for early surrender of the lease once dilapidations are taken into account," the Crown Estate stated in its briefing to parliamentarians.

Details about the former prince's living arrangements have been scrutinised as controversy continues over his connections to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The scandal which has been reignited by new sexual abuse allegations contained in Virginia Giuffre's posthumously published memoir. While Andrew has always denied allegations.