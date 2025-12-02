Prince William's health secret exposed after Kate Middleton's cancer

Prince William reportedly takes an extraordinary step to manage his shock and stress after his wife Princess Kate's cancer battle.

Future king William has adopted Catherine's extreme cold-water swimming routine to stay fit and stress free. Kate also continues preventive health measures as she's in remission.

It exposed William's secret health messures and a notable shift for the royal, who once dismissed the hobby as too harsh to enjoy.

During a visit to Colwyn Bay in Wales, William revealed that he had fully adopted the activity to protect his psychological wellbeing.

Princess Kate reportedly believes the cold jolts help the body handle both mental and physical strain.

William revealed to Cold-water swimmers from the Colwyn Bay Blue Tits group that he had begun taking outdoor dips. The royal reportedly had begun giving it a try and was taken aback by how invigorating it was.

The future queen, who has long championed active outdoor habits, once mentioned to a bystander in Wales she often wears a robe after emerging from icy lakes. Her enthusiasm for the water is well documented.

In 2015, Kensington Palace confirmed Kate had completed the Professional Association of Diving Instructors Advanced Open Water Diver qualification, permitting her to dive as deep as 98 feet.

She believes these bracing cold dips help steady her nervous system.

She even asked William to try it to build resilience. The practice helped him manage stress during an especially challenging time for their family.