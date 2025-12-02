Prince Harry delivers 'powerful message' as he returns to Canada

Prince Harry made a solo flight to Canada to attend an important conference, hosted at the Hilton Toronto on Tuesday.

Harry made his third trip to Canada in 2025, appearing recently at Toronto’s Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA) Powerhouse Conference

The organisers described Harry as a "humanitarian, mental health advocate, environmentalist, and military combat veteran".

The promotional material emphasised that Harry "will bring a powerful message of service and leadership to the Power House stage".

They promised attendees wouldn't want to miss Harry's presentation at The OREA Power House Conference, urging them to buy tickets quickly for the Toronto event.

Although no photos of Prince Harry were released, OREA's Instagram Stories included a video of attendees discussing their anticipation for his session and a photo dubbed the "last pic before Prince Harry takes the stage."

The event's website described the event as "one of Canada’s best political affairs conferences."

Harry's appearance comes after William's heartfelt speech in Wales, where he praised his dad' leadership skills.

Speaking to more than 300 delegates from 25 countries, William outlined Wales's emergence as a significant European centre for renewable resources and a home to groundbreaking technological innovation.

The future monarch emphasised his commitment to continuing the King's decades-long support for Welsh enterprise, noting that his father encouraged Sony's co-founder to establish the company's first European factory in Wales over 50 years ago.

lauding King Charles' leadership in championing Welsh business and innovation, Harry adding: 'I am proud to have the opportunity to continue today.'

According to a schedule, the Duke of Sussex was due to appear at "an exclusive conversation with Prince Harry," the last session of the day at the Hilton Toronto.