Queen Camilla makes big change in royal team after losing close ally

Queen Camilla recruits important member for royal task after fresh setback

Geo News Digital Desk
December 03, 2025

Queen Camilla has taken a crucial step for her team after a close ally stepped down from his royal position.

The royal family has been undergoing many changes in the past year, especially after the latest landmark decision taken by King Charles about Andrew. The royals have had to firmly be on their toes to avoid any negativity and disruptions in their duties.

It was revealed over on Sunday that Major Oliver Plunket, who had become a popular figure on the internet, has resigned from his role as the Equerry to the King and Queen.

Now, in his place, Camilla has chosen 29-year-old Major Rob Treasure who will be taking over the duties. Rob is a platoon commander of the first battalion in The Rifles, having studied at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, according to his professional profile.

Apart from that, he had also successfully completed The World’s Toughest Row with his partners Charlie Newman and Rob Cross, who are also serving British Army officers.

Given the dedication and loyalty of Rob to the British army, it seems that he had been rightly chosen for the role. An equerry officer is typically in the role for around three years for the royal household.

Hence, Major Oliver was given a honourable send off by the Kinga and Queen, as mentioned in the court circular. King Charles had invested him with the Insignia of a Member of the Royal Victorian Order when he was appointed.

