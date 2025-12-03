Kate Middleton sends personal letters to unite special guests on Christmas

Kate Middleton is welcoming special guests for the much-anticipated Christmas tradition that she helms every year with a personal letter.

The Princess of Wales, who is hosting her Christmas carol concert on Friday, sent a message of love to all those who would be attending, including members of the royal family. After experiencing a challenging year, Kate seemed to be uplifting the spirits of the royals with her words.

She emphasised that the importance of “simple acts” which don’t have to be “sentimental” or “grand”, but even the gentle ones can speak of love.

“A moment of listening, a word of comfort, a friendly conversation, a helping hand, presence,” she wrote. “These simple acts of care might seem small, but they contribute to the beautiful tapestry of life to which we all belong.”

She shared how “deeply our lives are woven together” and “just as the roots of trees share strength beneath the soil, unseen but vital, so too do we”.

The Princess told the guests that the carol service will offer “a moment of collective togetherness, a chance to celebrate the spirit of community and service, and to honour the visible and invisible bonds that unite us all”.

The members of the royal family are expected to attend alongside Prince William and the Wales children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. King Charles and Queen Camilla are expected to arrive on Friday, December 5, along with the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and Princess Anne.

It remains to be seen if Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie would be making an appearance or not.