 
Geo News

King Charles considers inviting Andrew to Christmas while Waleses skip lunch

Prince William and Charles 'do not meet informally,' royal correspondent reveals

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 02, 2025

King Charles considers inviting Andrew to Christmas while Waleses skip lunch
King Charles considers inviting Andrew to Christmas while Waleses skip lunch

King Charles is considering inviting his brother, the former Prince Andrew, to this year’s Christmas gathering.

While Andrew has largely been sidelined following years of controversy, the possibility of him joining the Sandringham gathering has certainly raised eyebrows. 

Meanwhile, Princess Kate and Prince William are shaking up royal tradition in their own way.  

According to recent reports, the Prince and Princess of Wales may skip King Charles’ annual Sandringham lunch.

Royal insiders tell ShuterScoop that months of behind the scenes tension have pushed William and Kate toward a lower-key celebration. 

A source explained, “William and the family will dutifully go to church with big smiles plastered on, but they’re not expected for lunch at the big house. It’s been an extremely difficult year for William and Catherine.”

Royal correspondent Tom Sykes notes that William and Charles “do not meet informally as a rule,” with most communication now handled via private secretaries. 

During this summer’s Balmoral break, the two reportedly spent little time together, with Charles retreating to Birkhall rather than engaging in one on one conversations with his son.

This isn’t the first time William and Kate have charted their own festive course. 

Last year, reports hinted that the couple quietly hosted a separate Christmas gathering at home, described as a “rival” celebration with a distinctly more “middle-class” feel. 

One friend teased, “There’s always been a slightly covert, rival Christmas party at the Walese’s house, but it’s going to be much more obvious this year. If they post pictures, it’ll be an official coup attempt.”

More From Royals

Meghan Markle makes surprising plan ahead of William, Kate key visit
Meghan Markle makes surprising plan ahead of William, Kate key visit
Prince William takes charge of new mission amid silence on King's cancer
Prince William takes charge of new mission amid silence on King's cancer
King Charles receives criticism over key project after William's remarks
King Charles receives criticism over key project after William's remarks
Meghan Markle shuts down trolls with major win: 'going really well'
Meghan Markle shuts down trolls with major win: 'going really well'
King Charles team makes public plea ahead of royal celebrations
King Charles team makes public plea ahead of royal celebrations
Prince William, Kate Middleton say 'thank you' as 2025 comes to end
Prince William, Kate Middleton say 'thank you' as 2025 comes to end
Prince William eases Beatrice, Eugenie tensions with secret pact
Prince William eases Beatrice, Eugenie tensions with secret pact
Meghan Markle pens special message day before life-changing moment
Meghan Markle pens special message day before life-changing moment
Duchess Sophie finds strength in emotional meeting amid tragedy
Duchess Sophie finds strength in emotional meeting amid tragedy