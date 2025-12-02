King Charles considers inviting Andrew to Christmas while Waleses skip lunch

King Charles is considering inviting his brother, the former Prince Andrew, to this year’s Christmas gathering.

While Andrew has largely been sidelined following years of controversy, the possibility of him joining the Sandringham gathering has certainly raised eyebrows.

Meanwhile, Princess Kate and Prince William are shaking up royal tradition in their own way.

According to recent reports, the Prince and Princess of Wales may skip King Charles’ annual Sandringham lunch.

Royal insiders tell ShuterScoop that months of behind the scenes tension have pushed William and Kate toward a lower-key celebration.

A source explained, “William and the family will dutifully go to church with big smiles plastered on, but they’re not expected for lunch at the big house. It’s been an extremely difficult year for William and Catherine.”

Royal correspondent Tom Sykes notes that William and Charles “do not meet informally as a rule,” with most communication now handled via private secretaries.

During this summer’s Balmoral break, the two reportedly spent little time together, with Charles retreating to Birkhall rather than engaging in one on one conversations with his son.

This isn’t the first time William and Kate have charted their own festive course.

Last year, reports hinted that the couple quietly hosted a separate Christmas gathering at home, described as a “rival” celebration with a distinctly more “middle-class” feel.

One friend teased, “There’s always been a slightly covert, rival Christmas party at the Walese’s house, but it’s going to be much more obvious this year. If they post pictures, it’ll be an official coup attempt.”