Meghan Markle waits for Netflix's final call as big day arrives

Meghan Markle waits for Netflix's final call as key career moment nears

Meghan Markle is set to return to TV screens with the holiday special of her cooking show, which has been described as a crucial moment in her career.

With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration will begin streaming on Netflix today, December 3, marking the Duchess of Sussex's career-defining moment.

The last seasons did not receive good feedback from the viewers. It did not make it to the top 10 list of Netflix shows.

Now, PR expert Mayah Riaz shared that the streaming giant will be making a final call about the future of Meghan's series after analysing the public's reaction.

According to The Mirror, she said, "Given that the second season of With Love, Meghan didn’t generate significant viewing numbers, this holiday programme may very well act as an informal test for Netflix to see whether there is still enough audience appetite to justify a third season."

The expert believes that the makers are also experimenting with a release during the holiday season with the hope that it can "inject some fresh momentum into the franchise, especially since it’s airing so soon after Season 2."

"I think even if the special doesn’t perform strongly, Netflix may still weigh brand synergy and overall commercial alignment before making a final call," Mayah stated.