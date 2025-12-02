Prince William’s pal Jacinda Ardern shares leadership lessons at London premiere

Prince William’s friend and former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has a powerful message for today’s world leaders: lead with kindness, empathy, and strength.

Ardern was spotted at the London premiere of her new documentary, Prime Minister, held at the Curzon Mayfair, where she reflected on her unprecedented time in office and shared insights from her unique journey balancing leadership and motherhood.

Filmed with her broadcaster husband Clarke Gayford, the documentary offers an intimate look inside Ardern’s home and office during her five-year administration, highlighting both the high pressure moments of leading a nation and the personal side of her journey.

Speaking to HELLO!, she said she wouldn’t presume to tell other politicians how to do their jobs, but she emphasized the value of holding onto empathy and compassion.

“For those politicians who are in there because they hold values of kindness, empathy, and compassion close to their heart, don’t lose that,” she said.

“And don’t let anyone tell you those values can’t coexist with strength. They can, and voters want to see more of that.”

Jacinda, who famously gave birth while in office, also opened up about what she hopes her daughter will take away from the film, “The most important thing is that we find joy.

I just hope for her that she doesn’t feel any expectation other than to be the best person she can be in the world. And I hope that for all our children whether politics is their path or not.”

Reflecting on the premiere itself, William's pal smiled: “My takeaway was… yeah, that was how it felt. That was what it was like.

If anyone wants to get a real sense of what it’s like to run a country, especially through a crisis, the film gives a very close portrayal of what it means to be a prime minister.”

Ardern’s words are a timely reminder that leadership is not just about power or policy, it’s about humanity.