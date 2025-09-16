Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reminisce about family trip with Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle recall joyful family trip in new interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared in the trailer for the ABC News show The Happiest Story on Earth: 70 Years of Disneyland.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex beamed as they appreciated the theme park for accommodating them and providing a fun time.

Harry was heard saying, "Space Mountain was one of my favourite things."

Meghan added, "It's still one of your favourite rides." Harry admitted, "Of course."

"Prepare yourself, you're going to be blown away," Harry said in the trailer, which also included other celebrities like Jamie Lee Curtis and Neil Patrick Harris.

The couple visited the theme park for their daughter Princess Lilibet’s fourth birthday in June.

Meghan later shared photos from the happy trip on her Instagram handle. The family was seen taking the rides and meeting Disney Princesses.

Meghan captioned the post, "Thank you Disneyland for giving our family two days of pure joy."

This comes after Prince Harry made a four-day trip to the U.K. and reconciled with his dad, King Charles.

After the meeting, the Duke told The Guardian that he'd made some progress in the matter of bringing his kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to the U.K.

"This week has definitely brought that closer," Prince Harry said.