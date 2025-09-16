Prince William and Kate Middleton on Tuesday arrived to attend the funeral of the Duchess of Kent.

Clad in black outfits, the royal couple was seen arriving at the venue of the funeral where other members of the royal family were also in attendance to pay their respects.

Prince William and Kate Middleton attend Duchess of Kent's funeral

The Duchess of Kent was carried from Kensington Palace for the final time Monday evening, beginning her journey to Westminster Cathedral ahead of her funeral on Tuesday, the Daily Mail reported.

Katharine, who died September. 4 at age 92 after a period of ill health, was honored with a procession led by a lone Piper from the Royal Dragoon Guards, of which she had been Deputy Colonel-in-Chief since 1992.

Her coffin was transported in the Royal Hearse designed by Queen Elizabeth II, underscoring her decades of service to the monarchy.

The coffin, which had rested in the palace’s private chapel to allow family members to pay their respects, departed at 4:45 p.m. for the short 15-minute journey to Westminster Cathedral.

Tuesday’s Requiem Mass will mark the first Catholic funeral for a senior royal in modern British history.

King Charles III, Queen Camilla and other members of the Royal Family are attending the funeral alongside the Duke of Kent and the duchess’ relatives.