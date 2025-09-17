 
Why Prince Harry looks 'more relaxed' without Meghan Markle while back in U.K.?

The Duke of Sussex "seems happier and freer" on his solo trip to U.K.

September 17, 2025

Prince Harry enjoying independence on trip back to U.K.
Prince Harry's "body language" while his trip back to his homeland looked more comforting as per body language experts.

According to a recent report by RadarOnline.com, the Duke of Sussex's seemingly more "relaxed" pace without his wife Meghan Markle could might be a sign of split in near future.

"You can read it in his body language – he seems more relaxed when Meghan isn't with him," an insider close to Harry told the outlet.

"People think he's enjoying the independence, and it's only added to the speculation that a split could be on the horizon between him and Meghan."

Another tattler claimed, "Harry's body language has set tongues wagging. He seems happier and freer when Meghan isn't around, and people close to him believe he's enjoying the sense of being himself again. It's fueling all these rumors that a split with Meghan may be made official."

Furthermore, a body language expert also noted a shift in Harry's behavior in the absence of Meghan.

During his visit back to Britain on September 8, Harry first visited the grave of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, at Windsor Castle and laid flowers.

Later, he attended the WellChild Awards at London's Royal Lancaster Hotel.

"When Harry is with Meghan, he’s very conscious about looking after her," body language specialist Darren Stanton told the publisher."He wants to manage things and look out for her. But when he's on his own, there is such a massive shift in his internal emotion."

"When he's at the podium, his hands are open which means he's speaking authentically from the heart, with no nerves. When he's on his own, he doesn't have all these balls to juggle and he can relax."

Later on September 10, Prince Harry had a private meeting with his father King Charles for the first time in 19 months. The meet up took place at Clarence House.

