Prince William 'uncomfortable' as Andrew tries to talk to him?

Prince William, Prince Andrew share 'frosty' moment at funeral

Prince William, the Prince of Wales and the disgraced Duke of York, Prince Andrew had a "very frosty" interaction at Duchess of Kent's funeral.

The footage from service at Westminster Cathedral on Tuesday showed Andrew attempting to engage with his nephew, William in a conversation.

Body language expert Judi James claims that the Prince of Wales' gestures signaled discomfort. She told DailyMail, "The Duke of York tries to engage his nephew in a good-humoured chat and all William's non-verbal responses suggest awkwardness and a subliminal desire to reject the overtures, making this look like a very frosty transaction."

"Andrew turns his head fully towards William to not only get his attention but seeming to want to coax a mirrored response that shows he has his attention, too," Judi added. "When he turns his face to the front he is wearing a smug-looking smile and he even turns back as though trying to gain a mirrored response from William."

Explaining the future King's lack of desire to communicate, Judi shared, "Firstly he barely inclines his head in Andrew's direction and then he seems to avoid eye contact, looking down or away."

"William is at some pains to appear polite despite potentially feeling compromised here, but he is clearly made uncomfortable and is perhaps relieved when he can return to the more solemn facial expression of mourning," she added.

It is worth mentioning that despite apparent tension, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York was seen later laughing with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, and even smiling next to Prince William.