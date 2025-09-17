 
Margot Robbie on magical experience of 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey'

Margot Robbie starrer 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey' is set to be released in cinemas on September 19, 2025

September 17, 2025

Margot Robbie shares surprising details about 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey'

Margot Robbie has opened up about her magical experience of filming A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.

During an interview with Extra, the Hollywood actress candidly discussed what fans can expect from her movie.

Recalling her experience of filming, the Barbie actress began, "It felt really original and magical and romantic.”

Revealing the plot of the fantasy movie, she continued, "The movie starts and it’s like a meet-cute at a wedding and then it turns into like this road trip movie and then it gets a little emotional … It kept surprising me."

Before concluding, the 35-year-old actress heaped praise over the co-star Colin Farrell, "He’s the best co-star you could hope to have, honestly."

The story revolves around two lonely strangers Sarah (Robbie) and David (Farrell), who meet at the mutual friend's wedding, and are drawn together by a mysterious car rental company, and its magical GPS.

Recently, Colin Farrell shared his experience of working with Robbie in an interview with Variety.

He told the outlet, "I’ve heard the most extraordinary things about [Margot] through the years from the people that have worked with you both in front of and behind the camera.”

"It was a joy every day to be on the set with her. She’s so smart, she’s so brilliant, but she’s just kind and fun," The Penguin actor lauded.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is set to be released in cinemas on September 19, 2025.

