Demi Lovato tells fans what 'energy' they should expect in album

Demi Lovato gets candid about her album's music 'energy'

Demi Lovato is set to announce her ninth album, It's Not That Deep, which will be out next month.



As the title suggests, the pop icon states that the music on the album accurately reflects its theme. To clear out confusion, she explains, "I think this album isn't really about the killer deep lines."

The album represents what her current mindset is, as Demi shares, which is upbeat and joyful instead of heavy or emotional.

"So it's like, some things are that deep. But for me personally, right now, this music is not that deep for me," she continues.

"That's the energy I want to carry into this project with the music. I just want to be happy. That’s what this is about for me."

Elsewhere in the interview with PAPER, the Heart Attack hitmaker further gives glimpses into her state of mind, which she says has a connection to her marriage.

Married to Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes, Demi notes, "I think it's really a reflection of where I'm at personally."

"I'm not in this place in my life where I need these huge emotional ballads to release some sort of deep emotional trauma I'm going through," the 33-year-old adds.

She continues, "I just got married. It was a learning curve for me to take what I've always known about music, which is write what you know now."

"I had to learn how to write what was new to me, and that's what this album is a reflection of. The tone of my life is lighter. I wanted a project that reflected that," Demi concludes.

It’s Not That Deep will be out on October 24.