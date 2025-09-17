Hilaria Baldwin reacts to Alec Baldwin’s appearance on 'Dancing With the Stars'

Hilaria Baldwin thanked hubby Alec Baldwin for showing his support after making her Dancing With the Stars debut.

The American yoga instructor delivered an energetic performance at the premiere of DWTS season 34 on Tuesday night with partner, Gleb Savchenko.

The 41-year-old entrepreneur described the experience as "emotional," as her real-life partner and three of their children sat in the audience and watched her.

Speaking to E! News at the premiere, Hilaria said that she feels "grateful" as she has a supportive family.

"I’m very grateful that my family is here and supporting me. I think being a mother, your job is to support everybody else and often put yourself last. And I love that I’m there," she told the outlet.

"I’m hard working being a mom as I am dancing on the floor. And so think that it’s just fun to go out there and be like, oh you guys are supporting me. We all have a good time. The kids are loving it," added Alec's wife.

When she was asked if her kids loved seeing the new version of their mom, she replied, “Yes, they loved it."

For those unversed, Dancing With the Stars kicked off its season 34 on September 16, and new episodes will drop every Tuesday until the season finale.