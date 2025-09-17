 
Geo News

Ed Sheeran performs in London pop-up store for new album 'Play': Watch

Ed Sheeran shows off his skills at a London pop-up in order to celebrate his new album 'Play'

By
Web Desk
|

September 17, 2025

Ed Sheeran just gave his fans a treat by appearing in a London pop-up store for an 'intimate acoustic performance' by the British singer on Tuesday the 16th of September, 2025. 

The pop-up in question is Play Store, and was set up at the  was set up at an immersive space The Outernet.

The event aimed to celebrate the release of Sheeran's eighth studio album Play which released on the 12th of September.

Fans flocked towards merchandise, picking up things like signed albums, customised T-shirts and sneakers according to Reuters. 

Even the whole room was decorated in shades of pink, which are Play's album colors.

Sheeran later himself appeared to surprise the visitors and played three songs from his new album: the Punjabi-English pop number “Sapphire”, along with the emotional ballads “Slowly” and “Camera”.

During his set, he also announced that he currently plans to tour Australia, the U.S., and South America while a UK and Europe tour is on the cards next year.


The “Play Store” will remain open till Wednesday (September 17). 

