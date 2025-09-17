Kristin Davis says ‘And Just Like That' cast was shocked by sudden ending

‘And Just Like That’ star Kristin Davis admits to shock by sudden cancellation

Kristin Davis says she and her castmates were blindsided by the news that HBO’s And Just Like That would end after three seasons.

Davis, who plays Charlotte York in the Sex And The City franchise, reflected on the ending of the reboot in a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

“It’s definitely true, we didn’t know,” the actress confirmed on Tuesday.

“Our commitment that we had made was a three-year commitment to each other, so we knew that part, but I just assumed that we were going to keep going. That’s how I am,” she added.

Last month, showrunner Michael Patrick King revealed he decided to conclude the Sex and the City revival while writing the Season 3 finale.

“It became clear to me that this might be a wonderful place to stop,” he said in a statement.

King and Sarah Jessica Parker, who portrays Carrie Bradshaw, kept the news a secret until filming wrapped on Auguest 14 to avoid overshadowing the season’s release.

Davis, Parker, and Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes) publicly mourned the series’ end on Instagram in August.

“I am profoundly sad. I love our whole beautiful cast and crew. 400 artisans working so hard on our show with deep love,” Davis wrote at the time.

Parker praised the “joy, adventure, and the greatest kind of hard work,” adding, “I am better for every single day I spent with you.” Nixon shared behind-the-scenes photos, calling the show “an exciting and life changing part of the new, fabulous, middle-aged incarnation” of Sex and the City.

Notably, Kim Cattrall, who portrayed Samantha Jones in the original series, didn’t revive her role in AJLT due to her feud with Parker. However, the actress made a cameo in the second season finale.