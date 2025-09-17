 
Dakota Fanning goes unfiltered about her experience on dating app Raya

Dakota Fanning was last romantically linked to Henry Frye, with their last public sighting in May 2018

September 17, 2025

Dakota Fanning opens up about dating with Raya

Dakota Fanning has joined the exclusive dating app Raya but insists she did it just for fun.

The Ripley star, 31, made the admission in an interview for the October 2025 cover of Vanity Fair with her sister, Elle Fanning, 27.

Dakota weighed in on her dating app experience after Elle teased, “She has never done this. Ever.”

Dakota explained, “My girlfriend made it for me… I was like, if I don’t, then I’m going to think—” to which Elle joked, “Maybe my husband is there.”

Dakota responded, “I can confirm that he is not.”

When asked if she had spotted any celebrities on the app, Dakota admitted, “I haven’t seen a ton of familiar faces yet.”

Fanning has mostly kept her love life private. In 2016, Dakota got candid about finding going on dates “horrific.”

"We have to sit there and ask these questions and pretend to eat a meal, and it just feels so stiff,” she told Town & Country.

She added that she prefers to meet potential partners through friends so she can assume “they are most likely not a freak.”

Dakota previously dated model Jamie Strachan for two years before they split in 2016. She was then linked to Henry Frye in 2018, with their last public sighting together that May.

