'Black Rabbit' cast weighs in on the passing of Robert Redford

Netflix's 'Black Rabbit' cast tug at heartstrings by remembering Robert Redford/ Source: Reuters

On the red carpet premiere of Netflix’s new show Black Rabbit, stars reflected on the life and memory of fellow actor Robert Redford, who passed away at 89.

Actor and producer Jude Law was the first to tug at heartstrings with his admission and said, “As a child, a number of his films were huge inspirations for me and I was lucky enough to meet him once. He was the most gracious, careful, considered and mischievous man.”

Even Law’s co-star and fellow producer Jason Bateman shared his wish and hope that he lives “as long as he had and accomplish all the things that he's done,” like Redford.

Another bit of praise came via Oscar-winner Troy Kotsur gushed over Redford’s time on Sundance and told Reuters, “I really missed the opportunity to meet Robert Redford but I always feel when I'm visiting Sundance ... it's really obvious that even though he's not here anymore, his spirit will be there and I'm so grateful for all of his hard work and inspiring so many actors today.”

For those unversed, Redford had used his own acting proceeds to create the nonprofit Sundance Institute, that acts as a workshop for aspiring filmmakers. It is named after his own role in the 1969 film Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.