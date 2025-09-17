Prince William holds crucial meeting at Windsor Castle amid rift with King Charles

Prince William has held a crucial meeting at Windsor Castle after reports the Prince of Wales had reportedly left his father King Charles ‘irritated’ over workload.

The Radar Online, citing royal expert Tina Brown alleged King Charles feels William's carefully cultivated image as a doting father, while genuine, is a 'tacit criticism' of his own past shortcomings as a parent.

Brown claims: "The king is, I am told, currently less irritated with the prodigal Harry than he is with his elder son and heir.

"Somehow, William’s parenting dedication always seems couched as a tacit criticism of the king’s own paternal deficiencies."

She went on saying: "And after five confirmed family vacations in the past seven months, William's first-week-back diary pulsated with two outings: a father-daughter excursion to a Women's Rugby World Cup pool match and a stroll through the Natural History Museum's new gardens.

"Charles, despite his battle with cancer, has carried out official engagements on 175 days during the past 12 months."

Amid these reports, the palace has confirmed Prince William held a meeting at Windsor Castle.

The Palace announced, “15 September 2025, Kensington Palace: The Prince of Wales, Duke of Cornwall this afternoon received Mr. William Bax (Secretary of the Duchy of Cornwall) at Windsor Castle.”

The palace confirmed William’s meeting in its Court circular.