King Charles wants to test Prince Harry with latest move?

A royal expert believes King Charles wants to test his younger son Prince Harry with one-on-one last week.

Prince Harry had tea with King Charles last Wednesday at their first meeting in 20 months, in what may prove a first step toward ending a much-publicised rift between father and son.

Harry last saw his father in February 2024, shortly after it was announced that the king was undergoing treatment for an unspecified form of cancer.

Now, the People has quoted royal expert Robert Hardman as saying the monarch may have trusted Harry enough to meet one-on-one. Queen Camilla did not join the King during his meeting with Harry.

But reports also suggest that the King also wanted to test Harry to see if he would tell the press about their meeting.

The expert said, “If we hear nothing, there will be another meeting. If we hear something, it will be a very long time before there is one.”

The Us Weekly recently reported the meeting between King Charles and Prince Harry lasted 55 minutes and has been described as "super positive," "very relaxed," and "very emotional," by a royal source.

“The fact that Camilla wasn’t there — when she was before — would show that Harry has signalled something to him that he could be trusted one-on-one,” royal author Sally Bedell Smith told People.