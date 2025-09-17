 
Kate Middleton, Prince William receive Donald Trump, Melania at Windsor Castle

Windsor Castle is the oldest and largest inhabited castle in the world and family home to British monarchs for almost 1,000 years

September 17, 2025

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William have formally welcomed US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania at Windsor Castle.

Trump and Melania arrived by helicopter at Windsor Castle on Wednesday for the first full day of his historic second state visit to the UK.

They were greeted by the heir to the throne, Prince William, and his wife, Princess Kate, as they emerged under grey skies from the presidential helicopter, Marine One, which had landed on the lawn of the centuries-old castle.

Royal expert Emily Ferguson took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared photos of the royal couple with Trump and Melania.

She tweeted, “The Prince and Princess of Wales greet President Trump as they land in the Walled Garden at Windsor.

“Kate is wearing a maroon Emilia Wickstead dress, hat by Jane Taylor and a feather brooch.”

Later, King Charles and Queen Camilla welcomed them.

Windsor Castle is the oldest and largest inhabited castle in the world and family home to British monarchs for almost 1,000 years, where the royal red carpet treatment includes a carriage procession, gun salutes, a military flypast and lavish banquet.

