Prince Andrew's final departure from the Royal Family: Prince William's plan

Prince Andrew is at risk of being cast out

It appears as though Prince William has already decided on the future of his uncle, Prince Andrew the Duke of York.

Royal expert Tom Bower came forward to deliver the scathing update about Prince William’s plans relating to his uncle.

In a chat with the Daily Mail he got up close and personal about the heir’s plans for his uncle, which include chucking him into the wilderness without a second’s hesitation.

According to Mr Bower, “I have no doubt that William and Kate are determined at their first opportunity to force Andrew to permanently leave public life and never appear at any future royal event.”

So much so that “when William becomes King, Andrew will be cast into the wilderness.”

A big reason for that is because “to William's horror, Andrew never stops pretending that he should be accepted without criticism.”

Also “in reality, William has good reason to fear that Andrew's disgraceful behaviour will seriously damage the Crown and his own future as the King.”

Because “[William] is aware that the monarchy relies on the people's support, and he has seen how his father King Charles has failed to limit Andrew's public appearances and persuade him to downsize from his huge mansion [Royal Lodge] to Frogmore Cottages.”