 
Geo News

Prince Andrew's final departure from the Royal Family: Prince William's plan

Prince Andrew’s future in the Royal Family is all but decided by Prince William

By
Web Desk
|

September 17, 2025

Prince Andrew is at risk of being cast out
Prince Andrew is at risk of being cast out

It appears as though Prince William has already decided on the future of his uncle, Prince Andrew the Duke of York.

Royal expert Tom Bower came forward to deliver the scathing update about Prince William’s plans relating to his uncle.

In a chat with the Daily Mail he got up close and personal about the heir’s plans for his uncle, which include chucking him into the wilderness without a second’s hesitation.

According to Mr Bower, “I have no doubt that William and Kate are determined at their first opportunity to force Andrew to permanently leave public life and never appear at any future royal event.”

So much so that “when William becomes King, Andrew will be cast into the wilderness.”

A big reason for that is because “to William's horror, Andrew never stops pretending that he should be accepted without criticism.”

Also “in reality, William has good reason to fear that Andrew's disgraceful behaviour will seriously damage the Crown and his own future as the King.”

Because “[William] is aware that the monarchy relies on the people's support, and he has seen how his father King Charles has failed to limit Andrew's public appearances and persuade him to downsize from his huge mansion [Royal Lodge] to Frogmore Cottages.”

Prince Harry told to ‘grow up' as frustration with him mounts
Prince Harry told to ‘grow up' as frustration with him mounts
Prince William holds crucial meeting at Windsor Castle amid rift with King Charles video
Prince William holds crucial meeting at Windsor Castle amid rift with King Charles
Buckingham Palace issues statement after King Charles breaks royal tradition
Buckingham Palace issues statement after King Charles breaks royal tradition
Buckingham Palace walks down memory lane for President Donald Trump's state visit
Buckingham Palace walks down memory lane for President Donald Trump's state visit
Prince Harry takes big decision about Meghan Markle
Prince Harry takes big decision about Meghan Markle
Princess Eugenie shares emotional message after King Charles, Prince Andrew reunion
Princess Eugenie shares emotional message after King Charles, Prince Andrew reunion
Prince Harry faces resistance from another senior royal in comeback hopes
Prince Harry faces resistance from another senior royal in comeback hopes
King Charles receives more damage from his son after Clarence House meeting
King Charles receives more damage from his son after Clarence House meeting