Queen Camilla's health woes receive an update amid Donald Trump state visit

With Donald Trump’s state visit commencing, an update has come to light about Queen Camilla

Following news that Queen Camilla will not be attending the state visit planned for US president Donald Trump, a royal expert has just confirmed that she will, in fact be in attendance despite suffering from acute sinusitis.

News of her coming down with sickness made rounds on September 16th, 2025 and since then it’s been believed she will not be in attendance.

Ms Rebecca English announced the news on her X handle and was quoted saying, “With great regret, Her Majesty The Queen has withdrawn from attendance at this afternoon’s Requiem Mass for The Duchess of Kent as she is recovering from acute sinusitis. Her thoughts and prayers will be with The Duke of Kent and all the family.”

Now, the same source has updated the news and said, “Confirmed. Queen Camilla will attend all aspects of today’s State Visit, after having to pull out of the Duchess of Kent’s funeral yesterday due to acute sinusitis.”

Check it out Below:



