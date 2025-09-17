Royal fans react to Prince Harry's ongoing tension with Prince William, Kate Middleton

Royal fans have expressed their thoughts over report of Prince Harry’s ongoing tension with his estranged brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

The New York Post, citing the Us Weekly, reported “There is still ongoing tension with William and Kate.

“They are deeply hurt by the public disclosures, memoir revelations and interviews and criticisms of their roles, which they perceive as breaches of trust that require significant time to heal from, which is why they aren’t there yet.”

Commenting on the New York Post’s report, one royal fan said, “Why would they trust him again? He betrayed his family and attempted to publicly humiliate them.. repeatedly. I would stay away from him for a while until he shows remorse and a true change in his behavior.”

“His father gave him less than an hour of his time. Although the King loves his son, I doubt there will be much more of a true relationship with him. Harry has done too much damage to his family,” the other said.

The third commented, “Reconciliation with William and Kate is never going to happen.

“Harry knows he wouldn't receive any media attention, publicity or exposure, if he didn't persist with his relentless, baseless accusations against the royal family, so he just keeps poking at them, hoping to stay in the news.”