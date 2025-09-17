Prince Harry takes big decision about Meghan Markle

Prince Harry finding independence as Meghan’s public profile declines

Prince Harry appeared to have taken a big decision about Meghan Markle as he tries to get back into the royal family fold and focuses on solo projects.

According to royal expert Tom Bower, the Duke of Sussex seems to be quietly stepping back from Meghan as her media ventures lose momentum.

He told GB News that Harry has “separated himself” from Meghan’s “crashing career” and is now focusing on his own projects.

The author went on to suggest that Harry is trying to re-establish his individual identity, especially during his solo visits to the UK, where he reunited with King Charles.

When asked if Harry had "painted himself into irrelevance,” Bower said, "Well, he hasn’t, because when he comes here, he becomes a focus of attention.”

“But of course, he is spare to Meghan or was, in her attempt to become the great television homemaker. But her series, her career, is crashing,” he added.

Bower also noted the couple’s shifting dynamic in Montecito. "So very cleverly, Harry has separated himself from Meghan, as she did from him but she still needs him,” he said.

“And so you’ve got this couple in Montecito, desperately looking for a new purpose in life,” Bower concluded.