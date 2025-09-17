King Charles receives more damage from his son after Clarence House meeting

King Charles gets hit with something else after finally agreeing to meet Prince Harry

Former butler to King Charles and Princess Diana, Grant Harold has come forward with a scathing takedown of the Duke who recently said ‘my conscious’ is clear, in reference to his memoir Spare.

In his eyes, the fact that Prince Harry made these comments “suggests Prince Harry doesn't believe his book has done any damage, but that couldn't be further from the truth.”

The former butler-turned-author shared his thoughts with RadarOnline and noted, “This has kept the fire of the family feud burning for years longer than it would have done otherwise. Him putting pen to paper and sharing private information has damaged their relationship even further.”

While Ms Harrold did note, “he was completely within his rights to release a memoir,” still he feels Prince Harry “has to accept the repercussions of that.”

But the most important aspect in all this, to Mr Harrold is “him saying he’s done nothing wrong” because it essentially means he’s “standing by the upset he’s caused, and saying he still believes the Royal Family were in the wrong.”

“I believe the King wouldn’t have wanted to dwell on the past during their reunion last week, and would be happy to move past it, but I believe this new comment from Harry will cause more damage.”

So “He just needs to stop commenting on things at this point; that's the safest option if he wants to mend his relationship with his dad,” the former butler concluded by saying.

Prince Harry’s Comments To The Guardian About Spare:

For those unversed what the Duke originally said to The Guardian about his book, that sparked this comment, he was quoted saying, "I know that (speaking out) annoys some people, and it goes against the narrative.

"The book? It was a series of corrections to stories already out there. One point of view had been put out, and it needed to be corrected."

He added: "I don't believe that I aired my dirty laundry in public. It was a difficult message, but I did it in the best way possible. My conscience is clear.

“It is not about revenge, it is about accountability.”