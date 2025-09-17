 
Lil Nas X enters rehab amid multiple felony charges

Lil Nas X was arrested last month in Los Angeles after allegedly running naked through a hotel hallway and a scuffle with the cops

September 17, 2025

Lil Nas X is focusing on his health after last month’s headline-making arrest.

The Grammy-winning rapper, 26, has checked into an inpatient treatment facility after a judge allowed him to seek treatment out of state at a confidential location.

The decision came during a Los Angeles court hearing on Monday when the singer's attorneys appeared on his behalf as a judge modified the terms of his arrest to allow him to seek treatment.

Defense lawyer Drew Findling told the court that the musician’s health comes first and assured the judge that Lil Nas X is committed to getting better and moving on.

His bail remains at $75,000 and his next court appearance is set for November 18.

The Old Town Road and Montero hitmaker faces three felony counts of battery causing injury to a police officer and one felony count of resisting arrest. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Sources close to Lil Nas X say fame has been tough on him and his father is openly worried about its impact on his mental health.

The arrest and legal issues have also delayed his album Dreamboy, which was supposed to follow a spring mixtape meant to build hype.

For those unversed, Lil Nas X was arrested last month in Los Angeles after allegedly running naked through a hotel hallway and a scuffle with the cops.

