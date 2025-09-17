Charlie Sheen reflects on beloved star's death after drug battle

Charlie Sheen on spotting drug addiction signs in late fellow star

Charlie Sheen could sense that Matthew Perry wasn’t sober when he promoted his memoir in 2022.

Sheen has himself battled alcohol addiction for years and knows the signs of addiction well. Matthew was on a tour promoting Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing in 2022. At the time, he publicly claimed to be sober.

However, the Two and a Half Men star spotted signs of addiction in the Friends star.

Sheen appeared on YouTube’s Piers Morgan Uncensored and said, "I could tell he wasn’t sober, talking about a book that is all about sobriety and recovery."

"I felt really bad, I felt bad for him," he shared.

"When I heard a little snippet from the audiobook, he didn’t have that perfect, specific, laser-focused diction that he always had, delivering comedy or anything at the level that he did. So I could hear a man who was…handicapped," he explained.

The Wall Street star also revealed that he read Matthew’s book and wanted to reach out to him, but didn’t do it soon enough.

"I didn’t know Matthew that well… I read his book, and I read it in a day, and I loved it. And I’m so proud of him and inspired by it. Then I wanted to reach out, you know, because I’m in his book…when he says, ‘Eff Charlie Sheen and I’m going to be that famous one day too.’ And I didn’t. I think he died, like, three weeks after I read the book," he shared.

Sheen has battled addiction of cocaine, crack cocaine, and alcohol, which also affected his career negatively. He has discussed his struggles in detail in his memoir The Book of Sheen and his new Netflix docuseries, aka Charlie Sheen.