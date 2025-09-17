 
Geo News

Charlie Sheen reflects on beloved star's death after drug battle

Charlie Sheen has discussed his own struggle with addiction in documentary 'aka Charlie Sheen'

By
Web Desk
|

September 17, 2025

Charlie Sheen on spotting drug addiction signs in late fellow star
Charlie Sheen on spotting drug addiction signs in late fellow star

Charlie Sheen could sense that Matthew Perry wasn’t sober when he promoted his memoir in 2022.

Sheen has himself battled alcohol addiction for years and knows the signs of addiction well. Matthew was on a tour promoting Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing in 2022. At the time, he publicly claimed to be sober.

However, the Two and a Half Men star spotted signs of addiction in the Friends star.

Sheen appeared on YouTube’s Piers Morgan Uncensored and said, "I could tell he wasn’t sober, talking about a book that is all about sobriety and recovery."

"I felt really bad, I felt bad for him," he shared.

"When I heard a little snippet from the audiobook, he didn’t have that perfect, specific, laser-focused diction that he always had, delivering comedy or anything at the level that he did. So I could hear a man who was…handicapped," he explained.

The Wall Street star also revealed that he read Matthew’s book and wanted to reach out to him, but didn’t do it soon enough.

"I didn’t know Matthew that well… I read his book, and I read it in a day, and I loved it. And I’m so proud of him and inspired by it. Then I wanted to reach out, you know, because I’m in his book…when he says, ‘Eff Charlie Sheen and I’m going to be that famous one day too.’ And I didn’t. I think he died, like, three weeks after I read the book," he shared.

Sheen has battled addiction of cocaine, crack cocaine, and alcohol, which also affected his career negatively. He has discussed his struggles in detail in his memoir The Book of Sheen and his new Netflix docuseries, aka Charlie Sheen.

Here's why Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant kept wedding under wraps
Here's why Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant kept wedding under wraps
Travis Kelce gets honest about his wedding plans
Travis Kelce gets honest about his wedding plans
Lil Nas X enters rehab amid multiple felony charges
Lil Nas X enters rehab amid multiple felony charges
Cillian Murphy admits 'Steve' left him exhausted
Cillian Murphy admits 'Steve' left him exhausted
Dakota Fanning goes unfiltered about her experience on dating app Raya
Dakota Fanning goes unfiltered about her experience on dating app Raya
Kristin Davis says ‘And Just Like That' cast was shocked by sudden ending
Kristin Davis says ‘And Just Like That' cast was shocked by sudden ending
Candace Cameron Bure shares rare glimpses from daughter Natasha Bure's wedding
Candace Cameron Bure shares rare glimpses from daughter Natasha Bure's wedding
'Black Rabbit' cast weighs in on the passing of Robert Redford video
'Black Rabbit' cast weighs in on the passing of Robert Redford