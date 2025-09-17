 
Geo News

Amy Poehler calls out Oscars for this reason

Amy Poehler speaks her mind on how she believes the Academy Awards deals with comedy

By
Web Desk
|

September 17, 2025

Amy Poehler gets candid about Oscars views on comedy
Amy Poehler gets candid about Oscars views on comedy

Amy Poehler airs her criticism of the Academy Awards. She believes the genre, comedy, in which she often appears in movies and shows, does not get a 'deserved' recognition at the Oscars.

On her podcast, Good Hang with Amy, she shared her views when Olivia Colman appeared as a guest to promote her new movie, The Roses.

During their conversation, they touched upon comedy, in which both have a fair share of experience.

Recalling Benedict Cumberbatch's words, Olivia says, "If you can do comedy, you can do anything. I really do believe that."

In response, Amy criticises the Academy Awards for largely ignoring films that feature humour. 

"Of course. You don't have to tell me, babe. Every single year at the Oscars, everybody [in comedy] gets blanked."

She continues, "All the serious people get up and accept and accept. It's some hot *******! Because comedy is not easy. And I got to tell you, both you and Olivia can do both."

Amy, meanwhile, has appeared in many hit comedies in her career, including Parks and Recreation, Inside Out, and Mean Girls.

Charlie Sheen reflects on beloved star's death after drug battle
Charlie Sheen reflects on beloved star's death after drug battle
Travis Kelce gets honest about his wedding plans
Travis Kelce gets honest about his wedding plans
Lil Nas X enters rehab amid multiple felony charges
Lil Nas X enters rehab amid multiple felony charges
Cillian Murphy admits 'Steve' left him exhausted
Cillian Murphy admits 'Steve' left him exhausted
Dakota Fanning goes unfiltered about her experience on dating app Raya
Dakota Fanning goes unfiltered about her experience on dating app Raya
Kristin Davis says ‘And Just Like That' cast was shocked by sudden ending
Kristin Davis says ‘And Just Like That' cast was shocked by sudden ending
Candace Cameron Bure shares rare glimpses from daughter Natasha Bure's wedding
Candace Cameron Bure shares rare glimpses from daughter Natasha Bure's wedding
'Black Rabbit' cast weighs in on the passing of Robert Redford video
'Black Rabbit' cast weighs in on the passing of Robert Redford