Paul Rudd, Jack Black join hands in 'Anaconda' remake trailer

Anaconda is the 1997 classic snake horror film. But its latest remake, featuring Paul Rudd and Jack Black, is far from any scare jumps.



Instead, it is a comedy ride, as its official trailer released by Sony shows. Tom Gormican serves as both the writer and director of the movie.

Moreover, Brad Fuller and Andrew Form are the producers, with Kevin Etten working as the co-writer.

In addition to the leading stars, Thandiwe Newton, Steve Zahn, and Daniela Melchior are also starring.

The film's logline read, "Doug (Black) and Griff (Rudd) have been best friends since they were kids, and have always dreamed of remaking their all-time favorite movie: the cinematic 'classic' Anaconda."

"When a midlife crisis pushes them to finally go for it, they head deep into the Amazon to start filming."

"But things get real when an actual giant anaconda appears, turning their comically chaotic movie set into a deadly situation. The movie they’re dying to make? It might just get them killed," the synopsis said.

Anaconda will hit cinemas on Dec. 25.