 
Geo News

Paul Rudd, Jack Black join hands in 'Anaconda' remake trailer

The latest 'Anaconda' is far different from its original movie in 1997

By
Web Desk
|

September 17, 2025

Paul Rudd, Jack Black join hands in 'Anaconda' remake trailer

Anaconda is the 1997 classic snake horror film. But its latest remake, featuring Paul Rudd and Jack Black, is far from any scare jumps.

Instead, it is a comedy ride, as its official trailer released by Sony shows. Tom Gormican serves as both the writer and director of the movie.

Moreover, Brad Fuller and Andrew Form are the producers, with Kevin Etten working as the co-writer.

In addition to the leading stars, Thandiwe Newton, Steve Zahn, and Daniela Melchior are also starring.

The film's logline read, "Doug (Black) and Griff (Rudd) have been best friends since they were kids, and have always dreamed of remaking their all-time favorite movie: the cinematic 'classic' Anaconda."

"When a midlife crisis pushes them to finally go for it, they head deep into the Amazon to start filming."

"But things get real when an actual giant anaconda appears, turning their comically chaotic movie set into a deadly situation. The movie they’re dying to make? It might just get them killed," the synopsis said.

Anaconda will hit cinemas on Dec. 25.

Charlie Sheen reflects on beloved star's death after drug battle
Charlie Sheen reflects on beloved star's death after drug battle
Travis Kelce gets honest about his wedding plans
Travis Kelce gets honest about his wedding plans
Lil Nas X enters rehab amid multiple felony charges
Lil Nas X enters rehab amid multiple felony charges
Cillian Murphy admits 'Steve' left him exhausted
Cillian Murphy admits 'Steve' left him exhausted
Dakota Fanning goes unfiltered about her experience on dating app Raya
Dakota Fanning goes unfiltered about her experience on dating app Raya
Kristin Davis says ‘And Just Like That' cast was shocked by sudden ending
Kristin Davis says ‘And Just Like That' cast was shocked by sudden ending
Candace Cameron Bure shares rare glimpses from daughter Natasha Bure's wedding
Candace Cameron Bure shares rare glimpses from daughter Natasha Bure's wedding
'Black Rabbit' cast weighs in on the passing of Robert Redford video
'Black Rabbit' cast weighs in on the passing of Robert Redford