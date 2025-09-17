Travis Kelce says Taylor Swift wedding planning will be 'easy' compared to THIS

Travis Kelce dubs wedding planning with Taylor Swift 'easy'

Travis Kelce isn’t worried about the teeny tiny task of planning a wedding with fiancée Taylor Swift.

Kelce opened up about the wedding planning in the September 17 episode of his and brother Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast.

The brothers hosted Jimmy Fallon in the latest episode. When the Tonight Show host asked the Kansas City Chiefs tight end about the wedding planning, he replied, "That's the next step. That's the next step in it all."

"Don't stress about it," Fallon advised. "I remember thinking about it with my wife."

But then, Travis cut him off, saying, "That one's gonna be easy. I just gotta figure out how to win a football game first."

The Super Bowl-winning athlete was referring to his performance in recent football matches. His team recently lost a Super Bowl rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"The wedding will be easy compared to how to f------ catch a God damn football," he added.

"My day was going great. I forgot about this game. Put it in the past," he remarked about the loss.

"Gotta catch the ball. Gotta catch the ball," he said. "We give ourselves a chance. Right now, we're just not executing to the degree that we hold ourselves accountable to."

"I gotta be there for my guys, man, knowing that, they put a lot on my plate to, you know, be a good player for this team, and I need to f------ answer that bell, man," Travis Kelce reflected.