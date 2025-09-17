Abbie Chatfield hits back at online trolls amid death threats

Abbie Chatfield has lashed out at relentless online trolls, telling them to simply unfollow her if they truly want to see her gone.

The outspoken reality star-turned-podcaster took to Instagram on Wednesday night with a fiery video, mocking critics who create hate pages and petitions against her.

“I actually have a way that you guys can cancel me,” Chatfield said. “If everyone that hates me this much just blocked me or unfollowed me, my follower count would go down. If that’s what you want, then do it. Stop making your lives about me.”

She also accused detractors of fueling her visibility by engaging with her content as she said, “It’s so funny. You’re spending your free time doing this. Just unfollow me if you want me de-platformed. Don’t engage with content about me.”

Her post was captioned as, “Stop feeding the algorithm… No need for a petition, just unfollow me. Also love that they’re the ones who claim to HATE cancel culture lmaoo.”

The remarks follow backlash Chatfield faced over comments about controversial US conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot last week in Utah in what authorities described as a political assassination.

After Kirk’s death, Chatfield declared she “hated” him but warned the killing would deepen political divisions.

Her remarks triggered a torrent of abuse and death threats, which she says have left her living in fear and suffering a “severe mental health episode,” as per Daily Mail.

“I am in fear,” she later posted. “Despite my silence, this event has caused me immense distress and jeopardised my safety. I’ve received numerous death threats with my address in them.”

Chatfield, who first rose to fame on The Bachelor, said she has no plans to step back from social media but urged critics to leave her alone.