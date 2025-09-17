 
Geo News

Rob Lowe details scary incident from Patrick Schwarzenegger's wedding

Rob Lowe attended Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion's wedding

By
Web Desk
|

September 17, 2025

Rob Lowe almost got killed at Patrick Schwarzeneggers wedding
Rob Lowe 'almost got killed' at Patrick Schwarzenegger's wedding

Rob Lowe almost died at Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion's recent wedding.

"I literally almost got killed on a golf cart," Rob said during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

"I’ll do crazy stuff, I’ll big wave surf, I'll heli-ski, but little things scare me. Like, I'm petrified of golf carts ... I'm really, really petrified of rolling a golf cart," he said, sharing that he almost rolled a a golf cart at the wedding.

"I did a full double 360," he said.

"How fast were you going?" asked host Jimmy.

"It was down a really steep hill and the grass was wet," Rob explained. "But I’ve had movies where they give you stunt driving, so I just kept the wheel like this [motioning to keep very still] like I was trained to. My friend said, 'You looked like a statue as you were spinning.' "

"You didn't stomp on the brake?” asked a flabbergasted Jimmy, and the 911: Lone Star actor replied, "No! Then you're done. You do not want to do that."

The host then wondered why Rob got into a golf cart if he’s so scared of driving one.

"I'm just careful when I drive, but obviously not careful enough," he replied.

He then explained why he’s afraid of the carts, saying, "I’ll tell you what it is. It’s that I feel that they’re tipsy-topsy, like, ready to roll over all the time."

Rob Lowe’s show The Floor’s season four will premiere on September 24.

Ed Sheeran reveals Play's song dedicated to his wife Cherry Seaborn
Ed Sheeran reveals Play's song dedicated to his wife Cherry Seaborn
Priscilla Presley opens up about TWO toughest days of life
Priscilla Presley opens up about TWO toughest days of life
Netflix gives glimpses into 'One Piece' season 2 video
Netflix gives glimpses into 'One Piece' season 2
'Shattered' Sharon leaning on kids post Ozzy Osbourne's death: Report video
'Shattered' Sharon leaning on kids post Ozzy Osbourne's death: Report
Travis Kelce says Taylor Swift wedding planning will be 'easy' compared to THIS video
Travis Kelce says Taylor Swift wedding planning will be 'easy' compared to THIS
Keanu Reeves leans on Alexandra Grant following series of tragedies: Source
Keanu Reeves leans on Alexandra Grant following series of tragedies: Source
Leonardo DiCaprio regrets doing 'Titanic' for THIS reason
Leonardo DiCaprio regrets doing 'Titanic' for THIS reason
Paul Rudd, Jack Black join hands in 'Anaconda' remake trailer video
Paul Rudd, Jack Black join hands in 'Anaconda' remake trailer