Rob Lowe details scary incident from Patrick Schwarzenegger's wedding

Rob Lowe 'almost got killed' at Patrick Schwarzenegger's wedding

Rob Lowe almost died at Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion's recent wedding.

"I literally almost got killed on a golf cart," Rob said during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

"I’ll do crazy stuff, I’ll big wave surf, I'll heli-ski, but little things scare me. Like, I'm petrified of golf carts ... I'm really, really petrified of rolling a golf cart," he said, sharing that he almost rolled a a golf cart at the wedding.

"I did a full double 360," he said.

"How fast were you going?" asked host Jimmy.

"It was down a really steep hill and the grass was wet," Rob explained. "But I’ve had movies where they give you stunt driving, so I just kept the wheel like this [motioning to keep very still] like I was trained to. My friend said, 'You looked like a statue as you were spinning.' "

"You didn't stomp on the brake?” asked a flabbergasted Jimmy, and the 911: Lone Star actor replied, "No! Then you're done. You do not want to do that."

The host then wondered why Rob got into a golf cart if he’s so scared of driving one.

"I'm just careful when I drive, but obviously not careful enough," he replied.

He then explained why he’s afraid of the carts, saying, "I’ll tell you what it is. It’s that I feel that they’re tipsy-topsy, like, ready to roll over all the time."

Rob Lowe’s show The Floor’s season four will premiere on September 24.