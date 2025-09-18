King Charles wonders what George III, Washington would say of U.S., UK ties

King Charles pokes fun at Trump’s British roots

King Charles gave a rare insight into the U.K. and the U.S.'s "special" bond while the Royal family welcomed President Donald Trump and his family at the state banquet for diplomatic dinner.

During the celebration for the U.S. President's visit to the U.K. at Windsor Castle, the 76-year-old King reflected on the long history of both countries, noting the "special" dynamic, via People.

He recalled about how different things were in 1776, saying, "I cannot help but wonder what our forebears from 1776 would make of this friendship today," noting that President George Washington and his "five times great-grandfather" King George III once exchanged harsh words.

The Monarch added, "Today, however, we celebrate a relationship between our two countries that surely neither Washington nor King George III could possibly have imagined."

Recalling his first visit to U.S., when he met President Richard Nixon and escorted by his daughter, Tricia Nixon and almost marrying into Nixon family, the King joked, "Had the media succeeded in the 1970s in their own attempt at deepening the special relationship, I myself might have been married off within the Nixon family."

Charles also mentioned Trump's ties to Britain in a lighthearted way, saying, "I understand that British soil makes for rather splendid golf courses!"