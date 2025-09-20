Prince Andrew likely to fight 'fierce battle' with William over royal titles?

Prince William has been issued a strong warning related to his uncle Prince Andrew’s royal titles once the Prince of Wales becomes King.

Prince William is prepared to use parliamentary powers to strip Andrew’s remaining titles when he becomes king.

The Radar Online, citing royal insiders, has claimed the Prince of Wales has made it clear – “there won't be any hesitation” once he becomes king.

"If Andrew still has titles at that point, William will act to take them away. He feels the monarchy can't endure another ten years of damage with Andrew hanging on," the source further claimed.

William thinks the monarchy has to appear modern and accountable in today's world of social media, the source said and added, “To him, that means cutting loose anyone who's become a lasting liability to the institution.”

The royal confidant went on claiming, "Charles continues to follow his mother's approach of largely ignoring public criticism. William, on the other hand, understands that the monarchy's survival depends on its image and branding – and he won't think twice about taking tough action to keep it clean."

The insider said, "However, with Andrew still holding court at Windsor's Royal Lodge and showing no signs of voluntary retreat, the battle over his titles will be fierce if William decides to tackle them once he takes the throne."