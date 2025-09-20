 
Pamela Anderson teams up with sons Brandon & Dylan for 'Barb Wire' TV reboot

Pamela Anderson is producing a 'Barb Wire' TV series with her sons Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee

Zaid Bin Amir
September 20, 2025

Pamela Anderson has teamed up with her two sons, Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee, to produce an exciting reboot.

On Friday, Deadline reported that the 58-year-old actress and her sons are working on a new version of Barb Wire.

The new series will be released under the banner of Pamela and her sons' newly launched production company, And-Her-Sons Productions. Dark Horse Entertainment and UCP are also involved.

However, the release date and cast for the new project have not been revealed yet.

After news of the forthcoming series broke, Brandon Thomas took to his Instagram handle to confirm that they are producing a project together.

"Barb has become an iconic, celebrated character and we are thrilled to partner with Universal and Dark Horse to give her a second chance on-screen," he penned.

"Barb Wire was my mother's first lead role in a major feature and the perfect project to launch my family's And-Her-Sons production company. We are committed to Barb's legacy and ensuring she gets the moment she deserves," added Brandon.

For those unversed, Pamela played the lead role in the 1996 movie, Barb Wire, that has become a cult classic.

Temuera Morrison, Victoria Rowell, Xander Berkeley, Udo Kier, and Steve Railsback were among the cast of the film.

