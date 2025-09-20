 
Geo News

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's marital mansion back on market at new price

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck originally bought the property in May 2023 for $60.85 million

By
Web Desk
|

September 20, 2025

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck relist Beverly Hills mansion at slashed price
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck relist Beverly Hills mansion at slashed price

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are once again trying to offload their Beverly Hills estate—this time for $52 million.

Two months after quietly pulling the 38,000-square-foot mansion from public listings, the former couple has put it back on the market at a reduced price, TMZ reported.

Lopez, 56, and Affleck, 53, originally bought the property as their marital mansion in May 2023 for $60.85 million.

The home features plenty of A-list amenities, including a sports lounge, full gym, boxing ring, basketball and pickleball courts, a 12-car garage, a 5,000-square-foot guest penthouse, a caretaker’s house, and a two-bedroom guardhouse.

They lived there together for roughly a year before Affleck moved his belongings out of the mansion in June while Lopez vacationed in Europe. She filed for divorce in August 2024.

The new asking price marks a sharp drop from the $59.95 million they were seeking in July—already a cut from their initial $68 million listing in July 2024.

The exes initially tried to sell the property off-market for privacy, but when interest remained low, they briefly removed it from listings. At the time, a source told People Magazine that the decision to hold off was “a business decision they made together” to avoid a major loss.

Lopez has since purchased an $18 million home near Los Angeles in March 2025. Affleck bought a Brentwood property for $20 million in July 2024.

Taylor Swift's new album to be accompanied by secret theatrical event
Taylor Swift's new album to be accompanied by secret theatrical event
Kourtney Kardashian debuts new hairstyle amid secret baby plans with Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian debuts new hairstyle amid secret baby plans with Travis Barker
Jimmy Kimmel show staffer finally speaks out: 'Not ready to admit it's over'
Jimmy Kimmel show staffer finally speaks out: 'Not ready to admit it's over'
Meghan Markle's As Ever brand may face rivalry from David Beckham
Meghan Markle's As Ever brand may face rivalry from David Beckham
Tom Cruise 'solid' marriage deal before locking in with Ana de Armas laid bare
Tom Cruise 'solid' marriage deal before locking in with Ana de Armas laid bare
Jennifer Aniston reacts to Reese Witherspoon's surprising real name
Jennifer Aniston reacts to Reese Witherspoon's surprising real name
Daniel Day Lewis's 'biggest career regret' laid bare
Daniel Day Lewis's 'biggest career regret' laid bare
Machine Gun Kelly opens up about painful tattoo process
Machine Gun Kelly opens up about painful tattoo process