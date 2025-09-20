Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's meticulously planning their wedding in detail

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding's rare update revealed

Taylor Swift is planning a fairytale wedding just a month after Travis Kelce’s proposal.

As per the recent findings of US Weekly, the pop sensation and the NFL star are meticulously planning their wedding in detail.

“It’s still in the very early planning stages. There is no venue or location set yet… it is likely going to be early next year,” the insiders said.

Reflecting on their type of wedding they want, the source continued “She is having so Travis Kelce much fun researching venues and locations.

"She’s in the ideation phase and enjoying it because she’s so creative. They don’t want to have a big, over-the-top wedding with a ton of people.

"It will be private with friends and family, not a ton of celebrities or random people. It will be meaningful, and they will be surrounded by people who are special to them.

"Despite their celebrity, they are down-to-earth and normal. They aren’t the flashy people who want a $20 million fantasy wedding. She doesn’t want the pomp and circumstance. It will be more intimate,” the insider explained.

Before concluding, the source told the outlet, “Nearly every major designer has reached out to offer to design her wedding gown. She has been so blown away and overwhelmed and flattered at the same time, but she hasn’t made a decision.”

For those unversed, Travis Kelce proposed to Taylor Swift on August 12, 2025, after just over two years relationship.