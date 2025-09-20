 
Geo News

'Knives Out' star gets honest about new third movie

Toni Collette plays Janu Thrombrey in the 'Knives Out' franchise as she reacts to the new movie

By
Web Desk
|

September 20, 2025

Toni Collette shares thoughts on new Knives Out film
Toni Collette shares thoughts on new 'Knives Out' film

Toni Collette played Joni Thrombey in the first Knives Out instalment. Now, when the third part is set to release, she shares her reaction to it.

At first, the actress admits in an interview with Us Weekly that she "didn’t know what to expect" from the new movie.

“First of all, I was kind of panicked. I thought, ‘Oh my God, I hope I don’t fall asleep.’ It would be dreadful,” she shares.

However, after watching the movie's premiere at the Toronto Film Festival earlier this month, her perspective changed. “But I was electrified. I was so inspired."

"It is the most intelligent, fun, specifically detailed, like, saturated with incredible performances and hilarity, and, like, real moments of questioning who we are and faith," the star notes.

She continues, “It’s a ******* amazing movie,” adding how “proud and happy it makes her to see the director Rian Johnson and the cast shine."

Meanwhile, Daniel Craig is returning to the Knives Out franchise, this time with newcomers such as Josh O’Connor, Cailee Spaeny, Kerry Washington, Glenn Close, Andrew Scott, Jeremy Renner, Daryl McCormack and Mila Kunis. 

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will land on Netflix on Dec 12.

Kelly Clarkson's agony grows as the most unthinkable truth emerges
Kelly Clarkson's agony grows as the most unthinkable truth emerges
Here's how Nina Dobrev has been healing post Shaun White split
Here's how Nina Dobrev has been healing post Shaun White split
Ryan Seacrest faces 'full-blown midlife crisis'
Ryan Seacrest faces 'full-blown midlife crisis'
Kurt Russell trashing Kris Jenner's latest moves: Source
Kurt Russell trashing Kris Jenner's latest moves: Source
Kanye West clashes with Kris Jenner over medication in new documentary scene
Kanye West clashes with Kris Jenner over medication in new documentary scene
'Bad Apples' director recalls casting Saoirse Ronan for unusual role
'Bad Apples' director recalls casting Saoirse Ronan for unusual role
Stephen King reacts to 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre'
Stephen King reacts to 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre'
Kanye West says MAGA support was about 1984 Orwell, not Trump policies
Kanye West says MAGA support was about 1984 Orwell, not Trump policies