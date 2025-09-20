'Knives Out' star gets honest about new third movie

Toni Collette shares thoughts on new 'Knives Out' film

Toni Collette played Joni Thrombey in the first Knives Out instalment. Now, when the third part is set to release, she shares her reaction to it.



At first, the actress admits in an interview with Us Weekly that she "didn’t know what to expect" from the new movie.

“First of all, I was kind of panicked. I thought, ‘Oh my God, I hope I don’t fall asleep.’ It would be dreadful,” she shares.

However, after watching the movie's premiere at the Toronto Film Festival earlier this month, her perspective changed. “But I was electrified. I was so inspired."

"It is the most intelligent, fun, specifically detailed, like, saturated with incredible performances and hilarity, and, like, real moments of questioning who we are and faith," the star notes.

She continues, “It’s a ******* amazing movie,” adding how “proud and happy it makes her to see the director Rian Johnson and the cast shine."

Meanwhile, Daniel Craig is returning to the Knives Out franchise, this time with newcomers such as Josh O’Connor, Cailee Spaeny, Kerry Washington, Glenn Close, Andrew Scott, Jeremy Renner, Daryl McCormack and Mila Kunis.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will land on Netflix on Dec 12.