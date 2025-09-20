 
Here's how Nina Dobrev has been healing post Shaun White split

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White ended relationship after 5 years together

September 20, 2025

Nina Dobrev leaning on girlfriends post Shaun White split
As fans will be aware, Dobrev's engagement with White was announced on October 30, 2024.

However, it was recently revealed that they have called it quits. 

Now, a source told Us Weekly how The Vampire Diaries hitmaker has been moving on from the split, which happened simply because they grew apart.

Reportedly, the pair's wedding plans were underway before the sudden split. 

A close source dished, “They had finally started planning the wedding and things were in motion.

Although the situation is still raw, the heartbroken bride-to-be is reportedly finding comfort in the support of her closest friends.

"It’s still very fresh, but she’s been supported by her closest girlfriends who have been checking in on her.”

This report is contrary to an earlier finding which claimed that they parted ways due to different timings. 

"She is devastated," the insider told the outlet. "There was one reason: She wanted a family and wanted to get married — and he didn't."

