Priscilla Presley shuts down conspiracies about Elvis' death hoax

Priscilla Presley, the former wife of the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, has broken her silence on wild rumours that the King is still alive.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine for this week’s cover story, the 80-year-old American businesswoman and actress reflected on the conspiracies that Elvis faked his death just to escape fame at the age of 42 in 1977.

She said, “There’s been so much that’s untruthful out there — things like Elvis is still alive and hidden somewhere. I wish he was still alive."

Priscilla continued, "I met him at such a young age I didn't have time to think about life yet. Even when dating him, I'd think, 'What am I going to do? I don't want to be a nurse. I don't want to be a teacher. I don't want to be a secretary. What can do?' Other things happened, and I love every moment."

She first met Elvis in 1959 when she was 14. At that time, she was living in Germany with her mother, Ann, and stepfather, Paul Beaulieu, who was serving as a captain in the United States Air Force.

Elvis, who was 10 years older, was also serving in the army and six months later, he went back to the United States. In 1963, Priscilla’s parents allowed her to move to Memphis, Tennessee, to live with him.