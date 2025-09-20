Taylor Swift follows in Selena Gomez's footsteps for wedding: Source

Photo: Taylor Swift wants meaningful wedding like BFF Selena Gomez: Source

Taylor Swift is reportedly all set to turn over a new leaf in life with Travis Kelce.

Reportedly, Swift and her BFF, Selena Gomez, have similar as they both have found the ones, they want to spend their lives with.

As per a new report of Us Weekly, Swift and Kelce have a larger vision in mind for their dream event.

“They don’t want to have a big, over-the-top wedding with a ton of people," shared a source.

They added, "It will be private with friends and family, not a ton of celebrities or random people,” the source says.

“It will be meaningful, and they will be surrounded by people who are special to them,” the source concluded.

These findings are in line with earlier report from Life & Style which mentioned that the Rare songbird wants a "traditional wedding."

“She wants a traditional wedding with elements of whimsy and amazing food.”

The source also shared with the publication, “Her fiancé is friends with so many chefs, it could end up being the culinary event of the year!”