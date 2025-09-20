 
Geo News

Taylor Swift follows in Selena Gomez's footsteps for wedding: Source

Taylor Swift is reportedly planning a wedding with Travis Kelce

By
Web Desk
|

September 20, 2025

Photo: Taylor Swift wants meaningful wedding like BFF Selena Gomez: Source
Photo: Taylor Swift wants meaningful wedding like BFF Selena Gomez: Source

Taylor Swift is reportedly all set to turn over a new leaf in life with Travis Kelce.

Reportedly, Swift and her BFF, Selena Gomez, have similar as they both have found the ones, they want to spend their lives with.

As per a new report of Us Weekly, Swift and Kelce have a larger vision in mind for their dream event.

“They don’t want to have a big, over-the-top wedding with a ton of people," shared a source. 

They added, "It will be private with friends and family, not a ton of celebrities or random people,” the source says. 

“It will be meaningful, and they will be surrounded by people who are special to them,” the source concluded.

These findings are in line with earlier report from Life & Style which mentioned that the Rare songbird wants a "traditional wedding."

“She wants a traditional wedding with elements of whimsy and amazing food.”

The source also shared with the publication, “Her fiancé is friends with so many chefs, it could end up being the culinary event of the year!”

Kelly Clarkson's agony grows as the most unthinkable truth emerges
Kelly Clarkson's agony grows as the most unthinkable truth emerges
Here's how Nina Dobrev has been healing post Shaun White split
Here's how Nina Dobrev has been healing post Shaun White split
Ryan Seacrest faces 'full-blown midlife crisis'
Ryan Seacrest faces 'full-blown midlife crisis'
Kurt Russell trashing Kris Jenner's latest moves: Source
Kurt Russell trashing Kris Jenner's latest moves: Source
Kanye West clashes with Kris Jenner over medication in new documentary scene
Kanye West clashes with Kris Jenner over medication in new documentary scene
'Bad Apples' director recalls casting Saoirse Ronan for unusual role
'Bad Apples' director recalls casting Saoirse Ronan for unusual role
Stephen King reacts to 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre'
Stephen King reacts to 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre'
Kanye West says MAGA support was about 1984 Orwell, not Trump policies
Kanye West says MAGA support was about 1984 Orwell, not Trump policies