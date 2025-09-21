Christopher Nolan gets major post ahead of 'The Odyssey'

Christopher Nolan elected President of DGA

Christopher Nolan, the celebrated filmmaker, now is the president of the Directors Guild of America after being elected, as he is set to launch his upcoming film The Odyssey.



He succeeds Lesli Linka Glatter, who had been in the post since 2021, chairing for two terms.

In a statement, the Academy Awards director said, "To be elected President of the Directors Guild of America is one of the greatest honours of my career."

He continued, “Our industry is experiencing tremendous change, and I thank the Guild’s membership for entrusting me with this responsibility. I also want to thank President Glatter for her leadership over the past four years."

"I look forward to collaborating with her and the newly elected Board to achieve important creative and economic protections for our members.”

Christopher's arrival comes on the heels of the upcoming negotiations of the union with the major studios.

In the meantime, Cillian, who has a long history of working with the famed director, has not starred in his forthcoming movie.

But he has delivered his warm words to the filmmaker on his upcoming film at the Toronto International Film Festival.

“If any director in the world could tackle The Odyssey, it’s going to be Christopher Nolan,” he told Variety.

“I am so excited to see it. He is one in a million. He’s been a huge part of my life as an actor. I can’t wait to see what he does with it," Cillian gushed.

It is expected The Odyssey will arrive in July 2026.