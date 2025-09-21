Flavor Flav gives update on his sobriety journey

Flavor Flav opens up about his sobriety

Flavor Flav has given an update on his journey to sobriety after a relapse in April of this year.

On Thursday, September 18, the renowned American rapper and TV personality attended the 2025 Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) Gala in Beverly Hills, California, where he conversed with PEOPLE magazine and talked about his sobriety journey, revealing he is “back on track.”

Flav said, “Right now it's going very well. I'm back on point. I'm back on track. You know what I'm saying? And this is the way that I plan on staying for the rest of my life.”

He shared some words of wisdom for those trying to be sober, quipping, “If you take a fall, don't lay there and stay stuck.”

“You got to get up off of that fall and you have to K-I-M — keep it moving. Operation no choice is now in progress. Either you keep it moving, or you stay stuck. And the name of the game is to keep it moving,” the Rebel Without a Pause crooner advised.

This comes after the co-founder of Public Enemy took to his Instagram Stories on April 3 and told his fans that he had “briefly relapsed.”

In the post, he clarified he shared the personal information just to “hold myself publicly accountable.”

Flav scribbled, “I remain authentic to who I am and a large part of the past 4.5 years for me has been my sobriety journey. I think I’ve been an inspiration to many that if I could get sober, anyone can do it.”

“But just when you think it’s easy, it ain’t. I briefly relapsed. I say this to admit my mistake and publicly hold myself accountable. I am a human being who makes mistakes and it doesn’t make me a bad person. I hope those who are around me support my choice to be sober.”

“I went back to Day 1, again. Time didn’t stop, my journey continues,” Flavor Flav concluded.